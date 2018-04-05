Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Great Ajax (AJX) Share Price

News coverage about Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Great Ajax earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.4312109289873 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Great Ajax stock remained flat at $$13.52 during trading on Thursday. 1,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,602. The stock has a market cap of $246.58, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.62. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 million. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 52.79%. sell-side analysts expect that Great Ajax will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.43%.

AJX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Great Ajax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. is an externally managed real estate company. The Company is focused on acquiring, investing in and managing a portfolio of re-performing and non-performing mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. Its segment is focused on non-performing mortgages and re-performing mortgages.

