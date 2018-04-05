Comparing Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) & Its Peers

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ: GECC) is one of 52 publicly-traded companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Great Elm Capital to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Great Elm Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. Great Elm Capital pays out 65.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Investment advice” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 47.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.1% of Great Elm Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.9% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Great Elm Capital and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital $29.73 million -$2.75 million 6.21 Great Elm Capital Competitors $2.41 billion $267.63 million 14.52

Great Elm Capital’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Great Elm Capital. Great Elm Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Great Elm Capital and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Elm Capital 0 2 2 0 2.50 Great Elm Capital Competitors 312 1684 2122 113 2.48

Great Elm Capital currently has a consensus price target of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 41.24%. As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 12.51%. Given Great Elm Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Great Elm Capital is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Great Elm Capital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital -9.26% 11.93% 7.83% Great Elm Capital Competitors 12.38% 28.02% 10.28%

Volatility and Risk

Great Elm Capital has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Elm Capital’s peers have a beta of 1.21, meaning that their average share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Great Elm Capital peers beat Great Elm Capital on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company is focused on generating interest and capital appreciation by investing in the capital structures of middle-market companies that operate in a range of industries. The Company also focuses on making multi-year investments, primarily in secured and senior unsecured debt instruments that it purchases in the secondary markets, though it may also originate investments or acquire them directly from issuers. The Company’s investment advisor is Great Elm Capital Management, Inc. (GECM). Great Elm Capital Group is the parent company of GECM.

