Great Lakes Dredge and Dock (GLDD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge and Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Great Lakes Dredge and Dock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a hold rating on shares of Great Lakes Dredge and Dock in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Lakes Dredge and Dock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Great Lakes Dredge and Dock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge and Dock stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.57. The company had a trading volume of 91,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.75. Great Lakes Dredge and Dock has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $5.70.

Great Lakes Dredge and Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. Great Lakes Dredge and Dock had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $191.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge and Dock will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLDD. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge and Dock in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge and Dock in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge and Dock by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 15,380 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge and Dock by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge and Dock by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 21,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

About Great Lakes Dredge and Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Dredging, and Environmental & Infrastructure. The Dredging segment is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

