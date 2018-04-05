Financial Survey: Loma Negra (NYSE:LOMA) and Great Lakes Dredge and Dock (GLDD)

Loma Negra (NYSE: LOMA) and Great Lakes Dredge and Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Loma Negra and Great Lakes Dredge and Dock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loma Negra N/A N/A N/A Great Lakes Dredge and Dock -4.45% -6.64% -1.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Loma Negra and Great Lakes Dredge and Dock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loma Negra 0 4 0 0 2.00 Great Lakes Dredge and Dock 0 1 1 0 2.50

Loma Negra currently has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.59%. Great Lakes Dredge and Dock has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.17%. Given Great Lakes Dredge and Dock’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Great Lakes Dredge and Dock is more favorable than Loma Negra.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.9% of Loma Negra shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of Great Lakes Dredge and Dock shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Great Lakes Dredge and Dock shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Loma Negra and Great Lakes Dredge and Dock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loma Negra $926.54 million 2.80 $96.03 million $0.85 25.60 Great Lakes Dredge and Dock $702.50 million 0.40 -$31.26 million ($0.27) -16.93

Loma Negra has higher revenue and earnings than Great Lakes Dredge and Dock. Great Lakes Dredge and Dock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Loma Negra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Loma Negra beats Great Lakes Dredge and Dock on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Loma Negra Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction. It also provides railroad cargo transport services; and treats and recycles industrial waste for use as fuel or raw materials. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima is a subsidiary of Loma Negra Holding GmbH.

Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Dredging, and Environmental & Infrastructure. The Dredging segment is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures. This segment also engages in channel deepening and port infrastructure development; coastal protection projects; re-dredging previously deepened waterways and harbors; and lake and river dredging, inland levee and construction dredging, environmental restoration and habitat improvement, and other marine construction projects. It serves federal, state, and local governments; foreign governments; and domestic and foreign private concerns, such as utilities, oil, and other energy companies. The Environmental & Infrastructure segment provides environmental and geotechnical construction services, including the creation, repair, or stabilization of environmental barriers; and remediation services comprising the containment, immobilization, or removal of contamination from an environment. It serves general contractors, corporations, superfund potentially responsible parties, and environmental engineering and construction firms, as well as federal and municipal government agencies. The company operates a fleet of 20 dredges, 16 material transportation barges, 1 drillboat, and various other support vessels. The company was formerly known as Lydon & Drews Partnership and changed its name to Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation in 1905. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.

