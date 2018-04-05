Greencoin (GRE) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

Greencoin (CURRENCY:GRE) traded down 20.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last seven days, Greencoin has traded 68.2% lower against the US dollar. One Greencoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. Greencoin has a market capitalization of $828,459.00 and approximately $822.00 worth of Greencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002460 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Bitswift (SWIFT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007045 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000298 BTC.

FIMKrypto (FIMK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Rimbit (RBT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Greencoin Coin Profile

Greencoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 4th, 2016. Greencoin’s total supply is 3,939,284,641 coins. Greencoin’s official Twitter account is @GoGreenCoin. The official website for Greencoin is www.grcoin.com.

Greencoin Coin Trading

Greencoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to purchase Greencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Greencoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Greencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

