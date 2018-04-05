Greggs (GRG) Insider Richard Hutton Sells 9,209 Shares

Greggs (LON:GRG) insider Richard Hutton sold 9,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,220 ($17.13), for a total value of £112,349.80 ($157,706.06).

Shares of GRG opened at GBX 1,228 ($17.24) on Thursday. Greggs has a one year low of GBX 994.50 ($13.96) and a one year high of GBX 1,400.25 ($19.66).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 19th will be issued a GBX 22 ($0.31) dividend. This is an increase from Greggs’s previous dividend of $10.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Greggs from GBX 1,350 ($18.95) to GBX 1,450 ($20.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Greggs from GBX 1,300 ($18.25) to GBX 1,320 ($18.53) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,405 ($19.72) target price on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Greggs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,315 ($18.46).

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks and snacks, pasties and bakes, breakfast products, sweets, and snacks, as well as pasta, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops and franchised operations.

