Graco (GGG) Shares Bought by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG) by 161.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,905 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,002,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,202,000 after acquiring an additional 9,529,107 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 171.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,907,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,513 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,025,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,855 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 190.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,578,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,416 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 195.2% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,347,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,175 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GGG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.67 target price on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, December 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.67 target price on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Graco stock opened at $45.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7,663.88, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. Graco has a twelve month low of $30.80 and a twelve month high of $49.69.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Graco had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The business had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Graco will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 37.06%.

In other Graco news, VP Karen Park Gallivan sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $1,305,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,223.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Caroline M. Chambers sold 9,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $417,736.17. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,748.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,564 shares of company stock worth $2,965,505. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

