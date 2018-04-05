Grimcoin (CRYPTO:GRIM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $8.00

Grimcoin (CURRENCY:GRIM) traded 79.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Grimcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, Grimcoin has traded 82.7% higher against the dollar. Grimcoin has a market cap of $625,723.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Grimcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grimcoin alerts:

Jiyo (JIYO) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00001299 BTC.

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002002 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001610 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001600 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004889 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000315 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Grimcoin Profile

Grimcoin (CRYPTO:GRIM) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Grimcoin’s total supply is 110,766,024 coins and its circulating supply is 96,599,285 coins. Grimcoin’s official Twitter account is @grimcoin. The official website for Grimcoin is reaper.rocks.

Grimcoin Coin Trading

Grimcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is not presently possible to buy Grimcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grimcoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grimcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Grimcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grimcoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.