Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Shares Bought by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 0.9% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 25.3% in the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. Vetr lowered shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $181.60 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.01 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.26.

AMGN opened at $173.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.16 and a 52-week high of $201.23. The company has a market cap of $119,649.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 30.87%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

Amgen declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.18, for a total value of $265,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $838,064 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

