Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA Declares Special Dividend of $0.03 (AVAL)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA (NYSE:AVAL) announced a special dividend on Thursday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0288 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 30th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has increased its dividend payment by an average of 46.9% per year over the last three years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a dividend payout ratio of 66.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

Shares of AVAL stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $8.77. 221,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,005.46, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $9.51.

AVAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA is a Colombia-based holding company primarily engaged, through its subsidiaries, in the acquisition, purchase and sale of stocks, bonds and other securities of companies active in the financial sector. The Company provides a variety of financial services and products across the Colombian market, ranging from traditional banking services, such as loans and deposits to pension and severance fund management, as well as the provision of legal representation services.The Company owns such subsidiaries as Banco de Bogota SA, Banco Popular SA, among others.

