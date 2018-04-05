Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (SUPV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,371,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,151 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.89% of Grupo Supervielle worth $40,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUPV. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 177.8% in the third quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 908,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,433,000 after purchasing an additional 581,487 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 257.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 414.4% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,510,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,664 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 10.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 829,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,491,000 after purchasing an additional 80,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the third quarter worth $1,397,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SUPV opened at $30.84 on Thursday. Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85. The firm has a market cap of $2,200.99, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.39.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $292.96 million during the quarter. analysts expect that Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SUPV. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA is an Argentina-based holding company primarily engaged in the financial sector. The Company provides services through numerous subsidiaries, such as Banco Supervielle SA, that offers bank services, mainly to individuals and commercial customers; Cordial Compania Financiera SA, which focuses on credit card issuing, as well as providing consumer loans and insurance for Wal-Mart Argentina customers; Tarjeta Automatica SA, which issues and administrates credit cards; Cordial Microfinanzas SA, that offers financing for urban micro-enterprises; Supervielle Seguros SA, which sells insurance products; Supervielle Asset Management Sociedad Gerente de FCI SA, which manages investment funds, and Espacio Cordial Servicios SA, that distributes audio and video equipment, computers, home appliance and air conditioning units, among others.

