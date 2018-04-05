GTX (GTXI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of GTX (NASDAQ:GTXI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, March 21st.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GTXI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GTX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of GTX in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GTX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of GTX from $16.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.50.

GTXI stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.50. 67,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,709. GTX has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.61.

GTX (NASDAQ:GTXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.05. equities analysts forecast that GTX will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GTX news, VP Henry Patton Doggrell sold 4,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $56,253.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,929.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason T. Shackelford sold 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $35,009.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,111 shares in the company, valued at $352,487.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,364 shares of company stock valued at $174,074 in the last three months. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abingworth LLP bought a new position in GTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,781,000. Caxton Corp bought a new position in GTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $531,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in GTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in GTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,000. 12.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GTX

GTx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecules for the treatment of breast and prostate cancer, and other medical conditions. It focuses on the development of selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) for the treatment of breast cancer, stress urinary incontinence (SUI), and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD); and selective androgen receptor degraders (SARDs) to treat progressive castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC).

