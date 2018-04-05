Matson, Inc. (MATX) Holdings Boosted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,806 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,041 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.53% of Matson worth $6,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MATX. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Matson by 45.5% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,912 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,262,000 after buying an additional 701,610 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Matson during the fourth quarter worth about $4,797,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Matson by 201.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 139,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 93,158 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Matson by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 265,971 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 91,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Matson by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 75,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $28.61 on Thursday. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.63 and a 52-week high of $40.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1,220.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $516.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.61 million. Matson had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.33%. Matson’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Matson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Matson in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo raised shares of Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Matson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 17,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $536,233.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,342,926.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 10,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $295,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,215 shares of company stock worth $934,628. 2.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an ocean cargo carrier. The company operates in two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean transportation services to the domestic economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia and in the South Pacific.

