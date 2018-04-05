Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,958 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $19,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 397.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BR opened at $108.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.49 and a 52-week high of $110.05. The stock has a market cap of $12,597.49, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.80 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.02% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BR. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.25.

In related news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.24, for a total value of $672,203.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,604,453.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $2,793,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,298,066.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,743 shares of company stock valued at $15,985,048. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc (Broadridge) is a provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds and corporate issuers. The Company’s segments include Investor Communication Solutions, and Global Technology and Operations. The Company offers Bank/Broker-Dealer Investor Communication Solutions, Customer Communication Solutions, Corporate Issuer Solutions, Advisor Solutions and Mutual Fund and Retirement Solutions through Investor Communication Solutions segment.

