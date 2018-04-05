Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 5,515 Shares of Aqua America Inc (WTR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 699,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.39% of Aqua America worth $27,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aqua America by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,709,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,290,000 after acquiring an additional 312,765 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Aqua America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,695,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,451,000 after buying an additional 13,501 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Aqua America by 7.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management LTD now owns 2,103,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,812,000 after buying an additional 137,582 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Aqua America by 898.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,634,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,135,000 after buying an additional 1,471,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aqua America by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,219,000 after buying an additional 36,814 shares during the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Aqua America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS assumed coverage on shares of Aqua America in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo cut shares of Aqua America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 21st. Finally, Hilliard Lyons raised shares of Aqua America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

Shares of NYSE:WTR opened at $33.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Aqua America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.18 and a fifty-two week high of $39.55. The firm has a market cap of $5,935.09, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.26 million. Aqua America had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 12.68%. Aqua America’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Aqua America Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Aqua America Company Profile

Aqua America, Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing water or wastewater services concentrated in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Indiana and Virginia. The Company is the holding company for its primary subsidiary, Aqua Pennsylvania, Inc Its market-based activities are conducted through Aqua Resources, Inc (Aqua Resources) and Aqua Infrastructure, LLC (Aqua Infrastructure).

