Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 24,472 Shares of Sun Communities (SUI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,472 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.27% of Sun Communities worth $20,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 3,848.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 609,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,521,000 after buying an additional 593,765 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,197,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,897,000 after buying an additional 452,380 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 857,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,531,000 after buying an additional 293,600 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 515,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,125,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,651,000. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $193,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

SUI stock opened at $91.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7,230.32, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.11. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $79.93 and a 52 week high of $96.08.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The company had revenue of $242.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.51 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 2.98%. Sun Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.11%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SUI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $97.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 24,472 Shares of Sun Communities (SUI)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/guggenheim-capital-llc-increases-holdings-in-sun-communities-inc-sui-updated-updated.html.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The company operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales & Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.