Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) General Counsel Sells $165,419.24 in Stock

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) General Counsel James Winston King sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total transaction of $165,419.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,951.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

James Winston King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 5th, James Winston King sold 124 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $9,548.00.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.14. The stock had a trading volume of 388,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,492. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $57.54 and a 52 week high of $92.65. The firm has a market cap of $5,934.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.34 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 5.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.54%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 64.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth $161,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 7.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

GWRE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers. It offers Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. The company's products include Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, an underwriting and policy administration application; Guidewire ClaimCenter, a lifecycle management application; Guidewire BillingCenter, manages billing, payment plans, agent commissions, and external payment systems; and Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based underwriting application.

