William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Guidewire Software (GWRE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,155,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 755,860 shares during the period. Guidewire Software comprises 0.9% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 4.19% of Guidewire Software worth $234,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Guidewire Software by 7.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 64.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 11.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 10.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 2.4% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 45,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

In other news, CEO Marcus Ryu sold 19,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $1,557,680.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James Winston King sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total transaction of $165,419.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,951.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,385 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,722. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $80.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5,928.74, a P/E ratio of 201.90 and a beta of 1.05. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $57.54 and a fifty-two week high of $92.65.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GWRE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson set a $100.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Guidewire Software (GWRE)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/guidewire-software-inc-gwre-shares-sold-by-william-blair-investment-management-llc-updated-updated.html.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers. It offers Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. The company's products include Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, an underwriting and policy administration application; Guidewire ClaimCenter, a lifecycle management application; Guidewire BillingCenter, manages billing, payment plans, agent commissions, and external payment systems; and Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based underwriting application.

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.