Gulden Price Reaches $0.0851 on Exchanges (CRYPTO:NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 3:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last week, Gulden has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. Gulden has a market cap of $33.62 million and $84,778.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0851 or 0.00001260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.43 or 0.01753510 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006875 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005129 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007474 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015414 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00001077 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00022305 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 466,560,500 coins and its circulating supply is 395,060,500 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

Gulden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, Bittrex, GuldenTrader, Nocks, Bleutrade and YoBit. It is not possible to purchase Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

