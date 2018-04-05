Guncoin (GUN) Hits Market Capitalization of $561,279.00

Guncoin (CURRENCY:GUN) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last seven days, Guncoin has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar. Guncoin has a market cap of $561,279.00 and $317.00 worth of Guncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002720 BTC.

UFO Coin (UFO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00086473 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012691 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010790 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000506 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007477 BTC.

About Guncoin

Guncoin (GUN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2014. Guncoin’s total supply is 207,768,028 coins. Guncoin’s official website is www.guncoin.info. Guncoin’s official Twitter account is @TeamGuncoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “GunCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. It focuses on firearms commerce. “

Buying and Selling Guncoin

Guncoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase Guncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guncoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

