GVC (GVC) PT Raised to GBX 1,210 at Barclays

GVC (LON:GVC) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,120 ($15.72) to GBX 1,210 ($16.98) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays’ target price indicates a potential upside of 34.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GVC. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.84) price objective on shares of GVC in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.84) price objective on shares of GVC in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,070 ($15.02) price objective on shares of GVC in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,058.30 ($14.86).

LON:GVC opened at GBX 903 ($12.68) on Tuesday. GVC has a 52-week low of GBX 705.50 ($9.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 996 ($13.98).

GVC Holdings PLC is a sports betting and gaming company. The Company operates under various brands in the gaming sector, including bwin, sporting bet and Foxy Bingo. It also provides online gaming services on a business-to-business basis to the third party operators. Its segments include Sports and Gaming.

