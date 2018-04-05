GVC Holdings PLC (GVC) Increases Dividend to €0.18 Per Share

GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) announced a dividend on Friday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of €0.18 ($0.22) per share on Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. This is a boost from GVC’s previous dividend of $0.17. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

GVC opened at GBX 904 ($12.69) on Thursday. GVC has a 1 year low of GBX 705.50 ($9.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 996 ($13.98).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GVC. Barclays began coverage on shares of GVC in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,066 ($14.96) target price for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of GVC from GBX 1,150 ($16.14) to GBX 1,100 ($15.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,070 ($15.02) price objective on shares of GVC in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($16.84) price objective on shares of GVC in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,058.30 ($14.86).

About GVC

GVC Holdings PLC is a sports betting and gaming company. The Company operates under various brands in the gaming sector, including bwin, sporting bet and Foxy Bingo. It also provides online gaming services on a business-to-business basis to the third party operators. Its segments include Sports and Gaming.

