GWG (GWGH) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of GWG in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut GWG from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ GWGH traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.50. 4,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,007. GWG has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.50, a current ratio of 20.89 and a quick ratio of 20.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.42, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.46.

GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.81. The business had revenue of $17.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.38 million. GWG had a negative return on equity of 82.15% and a negative net margin of 40.62%. equities analysts expect that GWG will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GWG Company Profile

GWG Holdings, Inc, a financial services company, purchases life insurance policies in the secondary market in the United States. It purchases or finances life insurance assets from consumers in the secondary market at a discount to the face value of the policy benefit. The company also purchases policies in the secondary market through financial advisors and life insurance agents, as well as through its appointed agent program.

