GWG (GWGH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $9.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.45% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “GWG Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries are engaged in the life insurance secondary market. It offers a variety of solutions for seniors who own life insurance. The Company’s services allow policyholders to sell, keep, trade or gift their life insurance based upon their needs today. GWG Holdings, Inc. is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered GWG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of GWG in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

NASDAQ:GWGH traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $8.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,970. The firm has a market cap of $49.42, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.50, a quick ratio of 20.89 and a current ratio of 20.89. GWG has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $10.95.

GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.81. The business had revenue of $17.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.38 million. GWG had a negative return on equity of 82.15% and a negative net margin of 40.62%. equities analysts forecast that GWG will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GWG Company Profile

GWG Holdings, Inc, a financial services company, purchases life insurance policies in the secondary market in the United States. It purchases or finances life insurance assets from consumers in the secondary market at a discount to the face value of the policy benefit. The company also purchases policies in the secondary market through financial advisors and life insurance agents, as well as through its appointed agent program.

