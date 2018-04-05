H & R Block Inc (HRB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.81.

HRB has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $2.75 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of H & R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Northcoast Research raised shares of H & R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.02 to $24.69 in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 137,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of H & R Block by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRB traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $25.69. The company had a trading volume of 946,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,779. The company has a market cap of $5,295.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. H & R Block has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $31.80.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.14 million. H & R Block had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 77.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. analysts expect that H & R Block will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 12th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc (H&R Block), through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation and other services. The Company provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia and their respective territories.

