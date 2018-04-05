Halcon Resources (HK) Shares Up 8.8%

Shares of Halcon Resources Co. (NYSE:HK) shot up 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.46. 4,887,897 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 3,584,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

Several research firms have commented on HK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Halcon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Halcon Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halcon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Roth Capital set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Halcon Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Halcon Resources in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Get Halcon Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $799.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 3.95.

Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $25.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.11 million. Halcon Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 141.73%. Halcon Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Halcon Resources Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Floyd C. Wilson bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $261,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,486 shares in the company, valued at $8,714,716.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Franklin Resources Inc sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $6,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,170,466 shares of company stock valued at $7,982,275 and have sold 4,107,879 shares valued at $34,137,077. 53.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HK. Anchor Bolt Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Halcon Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,585,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halcon Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $12,543,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Halcon Resources by 244.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,300,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,414,000 after buying an additional 1,631,995 shares in the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Halcon Resources by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,764,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,357,000 after buying an additional 1,324,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Halcon Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,515,000. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/halcon-resources-hk-shares-up-8-8.html.

About Halcon Resources

Halcon Resources Corporation is an independent energy company focused on the acquisition, production, exploration and development of onshore liquids-rich oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The Company’s estimated total proved oil and natural gas reserves are approximately 146.8 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe), consisting of over 120.7 million barrels of oil (MMBbls), approximately 13.0 MMBbls of natural gas liquids and over 78.4 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of natural gas.

Receive News & Ratings for Halcon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halcon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.