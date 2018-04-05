Halcyon (HAL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $333,932.00

Halcyon (CURRENCY:HAL) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Halcyon has a market capitalization of $333,932.00 and $29.00 worth of Halcyon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Halcyon has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Halcyon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0585 or 0.00000866 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.00 or 0.04414660 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00051580 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00020539 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00645394 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00028865 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00078872 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00056912 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00032140 BTC.

Halcyon Coin Profile

HAL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X15 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2014. Halcyon’s total supply is 5,712,540 coins. The official website for Halcyon is halcyon.top. Halcyon’s official Twitter account is @halcyondev.

Buying and Selling Halcyon

Halcyon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Halcyon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Halcyon must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Halcyon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

