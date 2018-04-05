Halloween Coin Reaches Market Cap of $0.00 (HALLO)

Halloween Coin (CURRENCY:HALLO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 29th. During the last week, Halloween Coin has traded up 50.3% against the dollar. One Halloween Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. Halloween Coin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $6,583.00 worth of Halloween Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.00 or 0.04467820 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00001394 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012701 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006997 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00016282 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012540 BTC.

Halloween Coin Coin Profile

Halloween Coin (HALLO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2016. Halloween Coin’s total supply is 264,675,843 coins.

Halloween Coin Coin Trading

Halloween Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase Halloween Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Halloween Coin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Halloween Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

