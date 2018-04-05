Hannover Re (HVRRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Hannover Re (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “Hannover Rueckversicherung AG provides reinsurance services. The Company’s operations are divided into four segments: property and casualty reinsurance, life and health reinsurance, financial reinsurance and specialty insurance. Hannover, through its subsidiaries, transacts all lines of non-life and life/health reinsurance. It offers non-life reinsurance products, including specialty lines comprising aviation and space; credit, surety, and political risks; marine, including offshore energy; and structured reinsurance products, which include insurance-linked securities. Hannover Rueckversicherung AG is based in Hannover, Germany. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Hannover Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hannover Re from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of Hannover Re stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $69.05. 1,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865. The stock has a market capitalization of $16,475.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.07. Hannover Re has a one year low of $57.33 and a one year high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Hannover Re (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter. Hannover Re had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter. research analysts forecast that Hannover Re will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hannover Re Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

