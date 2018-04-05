Happycoin Price Reaches $0.0749 (HPC)

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last week, Happycoin has traded up 84.3% against the dollar. Happycoin has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $1,455.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Happycoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0749 or 0.00001108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Happycoin

Happycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 14,075,081 coins. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5. Happycoin’s official website is happycointech.org.

Buying and Selling Happycoin

Happycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is not presently possible to purchase Happycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Happycoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Happycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

