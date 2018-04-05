HarmonyCoin (HMC) Reaches Market Cap of $2,903.00

HarmonyCoin (CURRENCY:HMC) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last week, HarmonyCoin has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One HarmonyCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. HarmonyCoin has a total market capitalization of $2,903.00 and approximately $2,179.00 worth of HarmonyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007308 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002894 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00691873 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014322 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014950 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00185301 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00035199 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00042809 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

HarmonyCoin Profile

HarmonyCoin’s total supply is 33,565,561,235 coins and its circulating supply is 561,235 coins. The official website for HarmonyCoin is www.hmc21.co.

HarmonyCoin Coin Trading

HarmonyCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase HarmonyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HarmonyCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HarmonyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

