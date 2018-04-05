Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) Sets New 1-Year High and Low at $5.40

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high and low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.40 and last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 243058 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

HBIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price objective on Harvard Bioscience from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

The firm has a market cap of $183.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $27.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.60 million. equities analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Duchemin sold 87,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $394,209.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Gagnon sold 97,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $448,541.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,413 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,256 over the last quarter. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,740,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 30,068 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 836,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 74,307 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 537,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 240,055 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 187,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 38,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 167,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of a range of scientific instruments, systems and lab consumables used for basic research, drug discovery, clinical and environmental testing. The Company’s products are sold to thousands of researchers in over 100 countries through its global sales organization, Websites, catalogs and through distributors.

