Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP) Earning Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Headlines about Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Harvest Capital Credit earned a coverage optimism score of -0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 45.8134588460153 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Harvest Capital Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $12.00 price target on shares of Harvest Capital Credit and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

HCAP stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.23. 1,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,259. Harvest Capital Credit has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $65.93, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 million. Harvest Capital Credit had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 11.04%. research analysts expect that Harvest Capital Credit will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 19th. Harvest Capital Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.06%.

In other Harvest Capital Credit news, major shareholder Jmp Group Llc acquired 2,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $26,055.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 62,277 shares of company stock worth $666,229. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company operates as a business development company and provides customized financing solutions for small to mid-sized companies. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation by making direct investments in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt, and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments in privately-held the United States small to mid-sized companies.

