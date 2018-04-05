Hawaiian (HA) Shares Up 5.2%

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) shot up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.18 and last traded at $38.75. 1,203,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 1,116,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Sidoti raised shares of Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.42.

The company has a market cap of $1,988.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $686.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.00 million. Hawaiian had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 36.52%. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald J. Carty bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.79 per share, with a total value of $188,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,728.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HA. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo amongst the Hawaiian Islands (the Neighbor Island routes), between the Hawaiian Islands and certain cities in the United States (the North America routes), and between the Hawaiian Islands and the South Pacific, Australia, New Zealand and Asia (the International routes), collectively referred to as its Scheduled Operations.

