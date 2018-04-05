Zacks Investment Research Lowers HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) to Hold

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. H.B. Fuller’s commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world’s biggest challenges. H.B. Fuller adhesives products used in manufacturing common consumer and industrial goods, including food and beverage containers, disposable diapers, windows, doors, flooring, appliances, sportswear, footwear, multi-wall bags, water filtration products, insulation, textiles, automotives, solar energy systems and electronics. H.B. Fuller also provides customers with technical support and unique solutions designed to address their specific needs. H.B. Fuller has established a variety of product offerings for residential construction markets, such as tile-setting adhesives, grout, sealants and related products. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded HB Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank upgraded HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Longbow Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded HB Fuller from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on HB Fuller from $57.50 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HB Fuller presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

FUL stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $49.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,198. HB Fuller has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,409.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $713.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.98 million. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.62%. equities analysts anticipate that HB Fuller will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 97.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after purchasing an additional 20,479 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 302.8% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 66,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 50,166 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HB Fuller in the third quarter valued at $712,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 51.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Americas Adhesives; EIMEA (Europe, India, Middle East and Africa); Asia Pacific; Construction Products; Engineering Adhesives; and Royal Adhesives.

