HB Fuller (FUL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. HB Fuller had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $713.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.98 million.

Shares of HB Fuller stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,412. HB Fuller has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $58.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $2,475.34, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FUL. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of HB Fuller in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of HB Fuller from $57.50 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. HB Fuller has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Americas Adhesives; EIMEA (Europe, India, Middle East and Africa); Asia Pacific; Construction Products; Engineering Adhesives; and Royal Adhesives.

