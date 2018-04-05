HBK Investments L P Takes Position in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 62,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000. HBK Investments L P owned approximately 0.05% of The GEO Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 935,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 18,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GEO stock opened at $20.93 on Thursday. The GEO Group Inc has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $34.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $2,438.36, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $568.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The GEO Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The GEO Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GEO. Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine lowered The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, leasing and management of correctional, detention and re-entry facilities and the provision of community-based services and youth services in the United States, Australia, South Africa, the United Kingdom and Canada.

