Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) Holdings Raised by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P raised its position in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 110.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,284 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter worth about $676,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 202.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 56,484 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 263.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,492,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $37.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34,889.61, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Koninklijke Philips NV has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $42.35.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.9917 per share. This represents a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PHG shares. ValuEngine downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/hbk-investments-l-p-has-1-53-million-holdings-in-koninklijke-philips-nv-phg-updated-updated.html.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.