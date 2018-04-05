Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) Holdings Trimmed by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P cut its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,359 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P owned about 0.12% of Atkore International Group worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Atkore International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atkore International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Atkore International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atkore International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore International Group alerts:

In other Atkore International Group news, VP James A. Mallak sold 87,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $1,879,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 165,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,871.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Allied Holdings L.P. Cd&R sold 17,225,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $374,999,984.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,109,924 shares of company stock worth $500,173,870. Company insiders own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $19.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1,232.70, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Atkore International Group Inc has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $26.80.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $414.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.89 million. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Atkore International Group Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATKR. Citigroup raised their price objective on Atkore International Group to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Atkore International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atkore International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS began coverage on Atkore International Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/hbk-investments-l-p-has-1-69-million-holdings-in-atkore-international-group-inc-atkr-updated-updated.html.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc is a manufacturer of electrical raceway products. The Company’s products are primarily offered for non-residential construction and renovation markets, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) for the construction and industrial markets. The Company operates in two segments: Electrical Raceway and MP&S.

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.