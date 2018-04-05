Pegasystems (PEGA) Stake Raised by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 141.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Pegasystems by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 32,902 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at $449,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Pegasystems by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 221,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after acquiring an additional 102,861 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pegasystems by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 882,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,600,000 after acquiring an additional 98,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Pegasystems by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after acquiring an additional 79,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEGA. BidaskClub raised Pegasystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.85 target price (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, UBS reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Pegasystems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.81.

PEGA opened at $62.25 on Thursday. Pegasystems has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $64.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,666.44, a PE ratio of 282.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $239.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

In other news, Director Steven F. Kaplan sold 8,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $534,931.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $123,310.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,116.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,860 shares of company stock worth $1,625,204 in the last three months. Company insiders own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports software applications for marketing, sales automation, customer service, and operations in the United States and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients to build and extend their own applications.

