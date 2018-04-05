HBK Investments L P Boosts Holdings in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

HBK Investments L P boosted its position in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 609.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,561 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,405 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P owned about 0.07% of Paylocity worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

PCTY has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.72 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.57.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $50.98 on Thursday. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $57.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2,631.76, a PE ratio of 339.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 2.00.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Paylocity had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $86.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ellen Carnahan acquired 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $74,395.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,320.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 10,042 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $503,003.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,180,425 shares in the company, valued at $109,217,488.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,927 shares of company stock worth $13,750,422 over the last three months. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation is a cloud-based provider of payroll and human capital management (HCM), software solutions for medium-sized organizations. The Company’s services are provided in a software-as-a-service delivery model utilizing its cloud-based platform. The cloud-based platform provides a suite of applications using a multi-tenant architecture.

