HBK Investments L P Acquires 42,845 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

HBK Investments L P boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 190.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,845 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P owned about 0.09% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KLIC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $581,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 16,863 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 9,890 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 89,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 58,894 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $24.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1,725.75, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.72. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $28.71.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $213.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.48 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures and sells capital equipment and expendable tools, as well as services, maintains, repairs and upgrades equipment, all used to assemble semiconductor devices. The Company supplies a range of bonding equipment. The Company operates through two segments: Equipment and Expendable Tools.

