23,400 Shares in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Acquired by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,096,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,633,000 after acquiring an additional 624,465 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Insulet in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,373,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 328.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 661,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,623,000 after acquiring an additional 506,800 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its stake in Insulet by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,808,616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $124,795,000 after acquiring an additional 443,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Insulet by 104.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 611,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,035,000 after acquiring an additional 313,093 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PODD. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS raised shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $84.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $88.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,963.24, a P/E ratio of -183.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Insulet had a negative return on equity of 29.73% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $130.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $49,235.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley A. Thomas sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,800 shares of company stock worth $2,412,739. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device.

