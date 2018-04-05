HBK Investments L P Sells 168,200 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:HLT)

HBK Investments L P cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:HLT) by 89.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,200 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. FNY Partners Fund LP grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 19,575.0% during the third quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.89.

HLT stock opened at $78.03 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $88.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $24,363.22, a PE ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “HBK Investments L P Sells 168,200 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:HLT)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/hbk-investments-l-p-trims-holdings-in-hilton-worldwide-holdings-inc-hlt-updated-updated.html.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a hospitality company. The Company is engaged in owning, leasing, managing and franchising hotels and resorts. The Company’s segments include ownership, and management and franchise. Its global portfolio of owned and leased properties includes a range of hotels in gateway cities, such as New York City, London, San Francisco, Chicago, Sao Paolo and Tokyo.

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.