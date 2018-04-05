HC Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $2.34 Million in Honeywell (HON)

HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell (NYSE:HON) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,000. Honeywell comprises 2.3% of HC Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Invictus RG acquired a new position in Honeywell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Honeywell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Honeywell by 772.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

HON traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.47. 390,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,279,380. The firm has a market cap of $108,483.80, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Honeywell has a 52-week low of $122.40 and a 52-week high of $165.13.

Honeywell (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Honeywell had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 4.08%. Honeywell’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. research analysts forecast that Honeywell will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Honeywell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

In other news, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total transaction of $448,440.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,425,145.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 2,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.71, for a total transaction of $426,291.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,899.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honeywell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded Honeywell from an “a+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised Honeywell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Honeywell from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $163.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Honeywell from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.07.

About Honeywell

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

