Cardiome Pharma (NASDAQ:CRME) Given a $10.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

Cardiome Pharma (NASDAQ:CRME) (TSE:COM) has been assigned a $10.00 price objective by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 21st. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 332.90% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Mackie upgraded shares of Cardiome Pharma to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.

NASDAQ CRME opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. Cardiome Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $76.21, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRME. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cardiome Pharma by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,866,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,236 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its position in Cardiome Pharma by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 1,875,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cardiome Pharma by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 486,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 75,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Cardiome Pharma Company Profile

Cardiome Pharma Corp. (Cardiome) is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular therapies for heart disease. The Company’s segments are Europe and Rest of World. Cardiome has two marketed, in-hospital, cardiology products, which include BRINAVESS (vernakalant IV), approved in Europe and other territories for the conversion of onset atrial fibrillation (AF) to sinus rhythm in adults, and AGGRASTAT (tirofiban hydrochloride (HCl)), indicated for use in patients with acute coronary syndrome.

