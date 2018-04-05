HC Wainwright Reiterates “$12.00” Price Target for CareDx (CDNA)

HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price target on CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CDNA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CareDx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.65.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $8.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.08, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. CareDx has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.37.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a negative return on equity of 349.65%. The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Maag sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $118,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 272,037 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,931.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 1,360.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 15,497 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated diagnostic surveillance solutions for transplant patients. The Company’s commercialized testing solution, the AlloMap heart transplant molecular test (AlloMap), is a gene expression test that helps clinicians monitor and identify heart transplant recipients with stable graft function having a low probability of moderate/severe acute cellular rejection.

