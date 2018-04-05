ESSA Pharma (CVE:EPI) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

ESSA Pharma (CVE:EPI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 26th.

Separately, Bloom Burton raised ESSA Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

CVE EPI opened at C$0.24 on Monday. ESSA Pharma has a 12 month low of C$0.21 and a 12 month high of C$3.40.

ESSA Pharma (CVE:EPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of prostate cancer. It is developing EPI-506 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

