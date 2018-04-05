HCP (NYSE:HCP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCP (NYSE:HCP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, “HCP has resorted to strategic divestitures and is also lowering its Brookdale-portfolio concentration. Recently, in sync with its efforts, the company announced the shift in its operator for 24 senior living communities owned by them, from Brookdale to Atria Senior Living. Moreover, this healthcare REIT is poised to gain from its diverse and high-quality portfolio, increasing healthcare spending and an aging population. Nevertheless, the softness in the seniors’ housing fundamentals amid new supply is anticipated to thwart the company’s pricing power. Further, the hike in interest rate and stiff competition remain concerns for the company. Over the past three months, shares of the company have underperformed the industry. Further, the stock has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for full-year 2018 funds from operations (FFO) per share being revised downward in a month’s time.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised HCP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of HCP in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase raised HCP from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. ValuEngine cut HCP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on HCP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.50.

HCP stock opened at $23.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10,773.73, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.26. HCP has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $33.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $443.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.54 million. HCP had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 22.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. analysts forecast that HCP will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kendall K. Young acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $306,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,599.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCP. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of HCP by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 202,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 13,223 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in HCP by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after buying an additional 8,136 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in HCP in the fourth quarter worth $324,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its holdings in HCP by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 31,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in HCP in the fourth quarter worth $150,605,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCP Company Profile

HCP, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. The Company’s segments include senior housing triple-net (SH NNN), senior housing operating portfolio (SHOP), life science and medical office. Its senior housing facilities include independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, memory care facilities, care homes, and continuing care retirement communities.

