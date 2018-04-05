H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) CEO Sells $1,817,792.84 in Stock

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) CEO John Engquist sold 43,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $1,817,792.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,646,765 shares in the company, valued at $109,999,553.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Engquist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 23rd, John Engquist sold 1,696 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $67,873.92.

On Wednesday, March 14th, John Engquist sold 3,171 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $130,486.65.

On Monday, March 12th, John Engquist sold 31,679 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,337,487.38.

On Thursday, March 8th, John Engquist sold 35,135 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $1,489,724.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.67. The company had a trading volume of 169,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,345.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.48. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $294.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.80 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 43.81%. equities research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 31.61%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,116,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,052,000 after purchasing an additional 119,301 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,979,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,469,000 after purchasing an additional 114,533 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 342.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 958,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,944,000 after purchasing an additional 741,588 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 700,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 32,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 679,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,835,000 after purchasing an additional 254,985 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on HEES shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. UBS reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $45.00 target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc is an integrated equipment services company. The Company is focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. As of December 31, 2016, the Company rented, sold and provided parts and services support for four core categories of specialized equipment: hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment; cranes; earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

